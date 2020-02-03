SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Climbs 3.26% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) stock today? Its price is jumping 2.13 points, trading at $67.39 levels, and is up 3.26% from its previous close of $65.26. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 284699 contracts so far this session. SEIC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 602.46 thousand shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a 2.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SEIC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $67.2 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -0.28% from where the SEIC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.64 over a week and surge $2.5 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $67.77, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/02/20. The recent low of $48.27 stood for a 0.22% since 08/02/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.33 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SEI Investments Company, the two-week RSI stands at 59.84. This figure suggests that SEIC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SEIC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 85.61% at this stage. This figure means that SEIC share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that SEI Investments Company (SEIC) would settle between $66.38/share to $67.5/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $64.64 mark, then the market for SEI Investments Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $64.02 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.84. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Keefe Bruyette lowered their recommendation on shares of SEIC from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on April 15. Keefe Bruyette analysts bumped their rating on SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 24. Analysts at William Blair lowered the stock to a Mkt Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to April 12.

SEIC equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SEIC stock price is currently trading at 16.49X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.1. SEI Investments Company current P/B ratio of 5.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 7.8% to hit $432150, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.7% from $1.65 billion to a noteworthy $1.76 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, SEI Investments Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 20.5% to hit $0.88 per share. For the fiscal year, SEIC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 10.8% to hit $3.59 per share.