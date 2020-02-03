Looking Into What Made Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Add More Than 2.88 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). At current price of $306.81, the shares have already added 8.6 points (2.88% higher) from its previous close of $298.21. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 532813 contracts so far this session. LRCX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.49 million shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a -2.72% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LRCX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $335.62 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 9.39% from where the LRCX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), the company witnessed their stock rise $13.83 over a week and surge $12.93 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $319, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/30/20. The recent low of $163.6 stood for a -3.82% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.66 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Lam Research Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 57.11. This figure suggests that LRCX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LRCX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 49.3% at this stage. This figure means that LRCX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) would settle between $305.7/share to $313.18/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $294 mark, then the market for Lam Research Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $289.78 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.06. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Susquehanna raised their recommendation on shares of LRCX from Neutral to Positive in their opinion released on January 30. DA Davidson analysts bumped their rating on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 30. Analysts at Cowen are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on January 30, they lifted price target for these shares to $380 from $346.

LRCX equity has an average rating of 2.28, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 25 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 19 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 18 analysts rated Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LRCX stock price is currently trading at 14.77X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 22.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 30. Lam Research Corporation current P/B ratio of 9.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 7.