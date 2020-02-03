Here’s Why Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is up Big Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG), which rose 0.19 points or 2.09% to trade at $9.06 as last check. The stock closed last session at $8.87 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 828580 contracts so far this session. VG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.79 million shares, but with a 0.23 billion float and a 1.95% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.08 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 44.37% from where the VG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.69 over a week and surge $1.64 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $13.75, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/13/19. The recent low of $7.01 stood for a -34.15% since 12/30/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Vonage Holdings Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 67.05. This figure suggests that VG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 87.83% at this stage. This figure means that VG share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) would settle between $8.93/share to $9/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.77 mark, then the market for Vonage Holdings Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.67 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.17. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham lifted target price for shares of VG but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on December 23. The price target has been raised from $14 to $11. JP Morgan, analysts launched coverage of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 27. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 19.

VG equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VG stock price is currently trading at 46.93X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.3. Vonage Holdings Corp. current P/B ratio of 4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.6.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11.6% to hit $305510, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 13% from $1.05 billion to a noteworthy $1.19 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Vonage Holdings Corp. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 25% to hit $0.05 per share. For the fiscal year, VG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -43.8% to hit $0.18 per share.