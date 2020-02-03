Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ): Why Its Shares Are Down -3.27 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) stock? Its price is nose-diving -9.21 points, trading at $272.54 levels, and is down -3.27% from its previous close of $281.75. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 323279 contracts so far this session. DPZ shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 665.83 thousand shares, but with a 39.95 million float and a -1.18% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DPZ stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $298.91 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 9.68% from where the DPZ share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Domino’s Pizza, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 29.39. This figure suggests that DPZ stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DPZ readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 16.86% at this stage. This figure means that DPZ share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) would settle between $284.18/share to $286.61/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $278.09 mark, then the market for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $274.43 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group lifted target price for shares of DPZ but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 17. The price target has been raised from $305 to $315. Longbow analysts have lowered their rating of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 18. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 10.

DPZ equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 28 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 13 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 14 analysts rated Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DPZ stock price is currently trading at 26.3X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 31.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.6.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 3.9% to hit $1.12 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.7% from $3.43 billion to a noteworthy $3.6 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 13.7% to hit $2.98 per share. For the fiscal year, DPZ’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 11.9% to hit $9.42 per share.