Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL): Why Its Shares Are Up 2.49 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) stock? Its price is jumping 5.42 points, trading at $222.89 levels, and is up 2.49% from its previous close of $217.47. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 209134 contracts so far this session. BURL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 837.35 thousand shares, but with a 65.9 million float and a -1.48% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BURL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $243.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 9.15% from where the BURL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.68 over a week and tumble down $-5.79 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $236.02, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/01/20. The recent low of $136.3 stood for a -5.56% since 03/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.27 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Burlington Stores, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 46.65. This figure suggests that BURL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BURL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.3% at this stage. This figure means that BURL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) would settle between $219.37/share to $221.27/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $216.08 mark, then the market for Burlington Stores, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $214.69 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.64. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Gordon Haskett, assumed coverage of BURL assigning Accumulate rating, according to their opinion released on January 29. Telsey Advisory Group analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 27. The target price has been raised from $210 to $225. Analysts at MKM Partners are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 27, they lifted price target for these shares to $250 from $238.

BURL equity has an average rating of 2.18, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 23 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 16 analysts rated Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BURL stock price is currently trading at 26.37X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 33.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26. Burlington Stores, Inc. current P/B ratio of 36.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 7.4.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 9.9% to hit $2.19 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9.2% from $6.64 billion to a noteworthy $7.26 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Burlington Stores, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 12.4% to hit $3.18 per share. For the fiscal year, BURL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 14% to hit $7.34 per share.