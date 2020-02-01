Stock Movers: Why ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock Is Crushed About -4.03 Percent Today

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -4.03% or (-11.87 points) to $282.51 from its previous close of $294.38. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 710013 contracts so far this session. ASML shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 581.6 thousand shares, but with a 0.43 billion float and a 0.02% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ASML stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $294.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 4.16% from where the ASML share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-11.86 over a week and tumble down $-18.86 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $305.9, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/14/20. The recent low of $174.26 stood for a -7.65% since 01/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.26 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for ASML Holding N.V., the two-week RSI stands at 41.33. This figure suggests that ASML stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ASML readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 38.28% at this stage. This figure means that ASML share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) would settle between $295.87/share to $297.37/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $291.71 mark, then the market for ASML Holding N.V. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $289.05 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.14. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Bryan Garnier raised their recommendation on shares of ASML from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on January 14. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 09. Analysts at Kepler lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 17.

ASML equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ASML stock price is currently trading at 32.8X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 43.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31.3. ASML Holding N.V. current P/B ratio of 9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 7.3.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 34.4% to hit $3.53 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 13.6% from $13.23 billion to a noteworthy $15.03 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, ASML Holding N.V. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 152.5% to hit $2.5 per share. For the fiscal year, ASML’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 31.2% to hit $9.03 per share.