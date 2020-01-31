Why Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Shares Are Crashing -4.69 Percent Today

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $1.83, the shares have already lost -0.09 points (-4.69% lower) from its previous close of $1.92. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 116821 contracts so far this session. FENG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 163.16 thousand shares, but with a 8.95 million float and a -3.52% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FENG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.34 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 191.8% from where the FENG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Phoenix New Media Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 33.43. This figure suggests that FENG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FENG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.94% at this stage. This figure means that FENG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) would settle between $1.94/share to $1.97/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.9 mark, then the market for Phoenix New Media Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.89 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan, assumed coverage of FENG assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on August 29. Macquarie analysts bumped their rating on Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) stock from Neutral to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 14. Analysts at JP Morgan, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 31.

FENG equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FENG stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 36.3. Phoenix New Media Limited current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.4.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 7.6% to hit $62.18 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.1% from $199440 to a noteworthy $211660. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Phoenix New Media Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 50% to hit $-0.04 per share. For the fiscal year, FENG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -336.4% to hit $-0.48 per share.