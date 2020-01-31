Why NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock Hammered, Up To -2.64%, in Trade Today

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.64% or (-6.49 points) to $239.32 from its previous close of $245.81. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1632204 contracts so far this session. NVDA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 8.02 million shares, but with a 0.59 billion float and a -2.79% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NVDA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $246.63 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.05% from where the NVDA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-9.16 over a week and surge $1.41 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $259.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $132.6 stood for a -7.78% since 03/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.03 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for NVIDIA Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 48.89. This figure suggests that NVDA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NVDA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 43.98% at this stage. This figure means that NVDA share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) would settle between $248.31/share to $250.8/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $241.36 mark, then the market for NVIDIA Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $236.9 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.69. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham raised their recommendation on shares of NVDA from Underperform to Hold in their opinion released on January 13. BofA/Merrill analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 10. The target price has been raised from $275 to $300. Analysts at Wells Fargo are sticking to their Overweight stance. However, on December 20, they lifted price target for these shares to $270 from $240.

NVDA equity has an average rating of 2.24, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 41 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 31 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 29 analysts rated NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NVDA stock price is currently trading at 33.9X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 62.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.1. NVIDIA Corporation current P/B ratio of 13.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.9.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 34.2% to hit $2.96 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -8% from $11.72 billion to a noteworthy $10.77 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, NVIDIA Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 107.5% to hit $1.66 per share. For the fiscal year, NVDA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -16.1% to hit $5.57 per share.