Why Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Shares Are Crashing -2.62 Percent Today

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $12.66, the shares have already lost -0.34 points (-2.62% lower) from its previous close of $13. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1638211 contracts so far this session. CS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.78 million shares, but with a 2.53 billion float and a -3.99% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $17.47 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 37.99% from where the CS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.8 over a week and tumble down $-1.09 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $14.12, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/14/20. The recent low of $10.94 stood for a -10.34% since 08/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.39 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Credit Suisse Group AG, the two-week RSI stands at 29.43. This figure suggests that CS stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.72% at this stage. This figure means that CS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) would settle between $13.09/share to $13.17/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.83 mark, then the market for Credit Suisse Group AG becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.65 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.33. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas raised their recommendation on shares of CS from Neutral to Outperform in their opinion released on August 30. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 13. Analysts at Keefe Bruyette lowered the stock to a Underperform call from its previous Mkt Perform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 12.

CS equity has an average rating of 1, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CS stock price is currently trading at 7.92X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 11. Credit Suisse Group AG current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.