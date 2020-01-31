Why Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Stock is Down Almost -6.32% Today

What just happened? Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock value has plummeted by nearly -6.32% or (-0.07 points) to $1.04 from its previous close of $1.11. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 94057 contracts so far this session. AEZS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 168.61 thousand shares, but with a 19.99 million float and a -16.54% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AEZS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 332.69% from where the AEZS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.18 over a week and surge $0.15 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.57, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/04/19. The recent low of $0.76 stood for a -81.33% since 12/20/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.22 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 46.87. This figure suggests that AEZS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AEZS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.41% at this stage. This figure means that AEZS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) would settle between $1.17/share to $1.24/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.07 mark, then the market for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.04 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.12. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group lifted target price for shares of AEZS but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on July 19. The price target has been raised from $2 to $4. H.C. Wainwright analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on May 10. The target price has been raised from $7.50 to $3. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on May 01, they lifted price target for these shares to $2 from $11.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -82.3% to hit $250000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -97.1% from $26.9 million to a noteworthy $770000. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 61.3% to hit $-0.12 per share. For the fiscal year, AEZS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -268% to hit $-0.42 per share.