What’s unusual with Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) stock today? Its price is jumping 12.77 points, trading at $206.81 levels, and is up 6.58% from its previous close of $194.04. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 282609 contracts so far this session. RETA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 445.45 thousand shares, but with a 25.25 million float and a -6.18% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RETA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $285 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 37.81% from where the RETA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), the company witnessed their stock rise $10.45 over a week and tumble down $-3.26 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $224.02, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/23/19. The recent low of $70 stood for a -7.68% since 08/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.58 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 52.85. This figure suggests that RETA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RETA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 28.48% at this stage. This figure means that RETA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) would settle between $196.29/share to $198.55/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $189.72 mark, then the market for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $185.4 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.93. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at National Securities lowered their recommendation on shares of RETA from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on November 13. National Securities, analysts launched coverage of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 26. Analysts at Leerink Partners are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on September 25, they lifted price target for these shares to $139 from $116.

RETA equity has an average rating of 1.38, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -16% to hit $7.1 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -42.5% from $53.59 million to a noteworthy $30.82 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -262.8% to hit $-3.12 per share. For the fiscal year, RETA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -131.3% to hit $-6.73 per share.