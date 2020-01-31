What’s unusual with Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock today? Its price is jumping 23.88 points, trading at $516.86 levels, and is up 4.84% from its previous close of $492.98. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 532940 contracts so far this session. CHTR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.08 million shares, but with a 0.15 billion float and a -3.93% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CHTR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $506.63 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -1.98% from where the CHTR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), the company witnessed their stock rise $10.12 over a week and surge $24.36 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $517.2, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/31/20. The recent low of $319.3 stood for a -0.04% since 01/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.16 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Charter Communications, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 63.09. This figure suggests that CHTR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CHTR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.49% at this stage. This figure means that CHTR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) would settle between $496.55/share to $500.13/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $487.18 mark, then the market for Charter Communications, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $481.39 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.28. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Nomura lifted target price for shares of CHTR but were stick to Neutral recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 22. The price target has been raised from $420 to $470. KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts again handed out a Overweight recommendation to Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 22. The target price has been raised from $515 to $576. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Equal-Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 16.

CHTR equity has an average rating of 2.21, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 34 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 13 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 21 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 20 analysts rated Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CHTR stock price is currently trading at 36.94X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 89.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19. Charter Communications, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.6.

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 4.5% to hit $11.73 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.8% from $43.63 billion to a noteworthy $45.73 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Charter Communications, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 92.2% to hit $2.48 per share. For the fiscal year, CHTR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 29.7% to hit $6.77 per share.