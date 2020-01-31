This is why HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) share price is losing -3.69% today

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) is -0.79 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -3.69% to $20.62 from its previous close of $21.41. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 107290 contracts so far this session. HHR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 110.85 thousand shares, but with a 16.3 million float and a -5.22% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HHR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $21.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.44% from where the HHR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for HeadHunter Group PLC, the two-week RSI stands at 38.97. This figure suggests that HHR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HHR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.66% at this stage. This figure means that HHR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) would settle between $22.31/share to $23.2/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $20.91 mark, then the market for HeadHunter Group PLC becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $20.4 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.94. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan, assumed coverage of HHR assigning Underweight rating, according to their opinion released on September 19. Morgan Stanley, analysts launched coverage of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) stock with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 05. Analysts at Goldman, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 05.

HHR equity has an average rating of 2.46, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HHR stock price is currently trading at 20.45X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 49.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.3. HeadHunter Group PLC current P/B ratio of 23.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 7.7.