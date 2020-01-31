This is why ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) share price is losing -11.39% today

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) is -2.92 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -11.39% to $22.71 from its previous close of $25.63. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 128050 contracts so far this session. ARCB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 151.88 thousand shares, but with a 25.08 million float and a -4.29% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ARCB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $31.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 38.71% from where the ARCB share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for ArcBest Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 21.65. This figure suggests that ARCB stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ARCB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.86% at this stage. This figure means that ARCB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) would settle between $26.03/share to $26.42/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $24.97 mark, then the market for ArcBest Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $24.3 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.16. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen raised their recommendation on shares of ARCB from Market Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on May 22. BofA/Merrill analysts again handed out a Underperform recommendation to ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 12. The target price has been raised from $45 to $34. Analysts at BofA/Merrill are sticking to their Underperform stance. However, on November 02, they lifted price target for these shares to $42 from $38.

ARCB equity has an average rating of 2.91, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ARCB stock price is currently trading at 10.07X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 37.6. ArcBest Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.5.