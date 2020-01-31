The real reason why Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) climbed 2.88% today

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.88% or (0.11 points) to $3.93 from its previous close of $3.82. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1091086 contracts so far this session. FSM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.18 million shares, but with a 0.15 billion float and a -2.3% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FSM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 129.01% from where the FSM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.14 over a week and tumble down $-0.08 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.59, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/08/19. The recent low of $2.39 stood for a -14.42% since 05/30/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 53.64. This figure suggests that FSM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FSM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.85% at this stage. This figure means that FSM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) would settle between $3.91/share to $3.99/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.77 mark, then the market for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.71 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.07. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CIBC lowered their recommendation on shares of FSM from Sector Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on March 05. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) stock from Strong Buy to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 21. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 17.

FSM equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.