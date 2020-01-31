American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Got Crushed -5.5% Today. Here’s Why

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $6.19, the shares have already lost -0.36 points (-5.5% lower) from its previous close of $6.55. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 103063 contracts so far this session. AMSC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 237.13 thousand shares, but with a 17.67 million float and a -10.52% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AMSC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 147.66% from where the AMSC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.64 over a week and tumble down $-1.66 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $16.44, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/25/19. The recent low of $6.21 stood for a -62.35% since 01/31/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.05 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for American Superconductor Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 30.48. This figure suggests that AMSC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AMSC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 4.28% at this stage. This figure means that AMSC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) would settle between $6.78/share to $7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.41 mark, then the market for American Superconductor Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.26 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.71. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity, assumed coverage of AMSC assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 24. B. Riley FBR, Inc., analysts launched coverage of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on July 06. Analysts at FBR & Co. lowered the stock to a Mkt Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 21.

AMSC equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AMSC stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 327.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.1. American Superconductor Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.9.