Why STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Stock is Downtrending Strong (-5.62%) Today

What just happened? STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) stock value has plummeted by nearly -5.62% or (-2.07 points) to $34.73 from its previous close of $36.8. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 171689 contracts so far this session. STAA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 393.78 thousand shares, but with a 44.14 million float and a -12.92% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for STAA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $49.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 42.82% from where the STAA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.42 over a week and tumble down $-1.05 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $42.73, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/16/20. The recent low of $21.7 stood for a -18.72% since 03/05/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for STAAR Surgical Company, the two-week RSI stands at 35.48. This figure suggests that STAA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current STAA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 21.23% at this stage. This figure means that STAA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) would settle between $37.45/share to $38.09/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $36.01 mark, then the market for STAAR Surgical Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $35.21 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BTIG Research, assumed coverage of STAA assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 04. The Benchmark Company analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on September 24. The target price has been raised from $45 to $54. Analysts at The Benchmark Company, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 06.

STAA equity has an average rating of 1.17, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, STAA stock price is currently trading at 171.96X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 204.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 66.8. STAAR Surgical Company current P/B ratio of 11 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.4.