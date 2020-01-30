Why IDEX Corporation (IEX) Stock Tumbled -4.28% in Trade Today?

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $164.77, the shares have already lost -7.37 points (-4.28% lower) from its previous close of $172.14. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 433293 contracts so far this session. IEX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 398.13 thousand shares, but with a 74.96 million float and a -0.5% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IEX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $170.91 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.73% from where the IEX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-9.69 over a week and tumble down $-7.95 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $176.7, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/17/20. The recent low of $136.24 stood for a -6.75% since 07/02/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.19 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for IDEX Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 36.52. This figure suggests that IEX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IEX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 30.71% at this stage. This figure means that IEX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that IDEX Corporation (IEX) would settle between $173.58/share to $175.01/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $171.17 mark, then the market for IDEX Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $170.19 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.71. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Janney lowered their recommendation on shares of IEX from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on January 30. Rosenblatt, analysts launched coverage of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 07. Analysts at Citigroup, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 30.

IEX equity has an average rating of 2.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 15 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IEX stock price is currently trading at 28.72X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 30.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.2. IDEX Corporation current P/B ratio of 6.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.9.

IDEX Corporation (IEX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1.2% to hit $629880, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.3% from $2.49 billion to a noteworthy $2.55 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, IDEX Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -0.7% to hit $1.43 per share. For the fiscal year, IEX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 2.9% to hit $5.97 per share.