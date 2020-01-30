Why Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Is Getting Crushed -2.93% Today

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.93% or (-0.99 points) to $32.75 from its previous close of $33.74. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1750850 contracts so far this session. GO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 607.67 thousand shares, but with a 39.3 million float and a -5.22% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $42.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 29.77% from where the GO share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 43.52. This figure suggests that GO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 32.27% at this stage. This figure means that GO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) would settle between $34.4/share to $35.07/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $33.23 mark, then the market for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $32.73 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.3. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Craig Hallum, assumed coverage of GO assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 29. BofA/Merrill analysts again handed out a Neutral recommendation to Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on August 14. The target price has been raised from $37 to $40. Analysts at Deutsche Bank, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 16.

GO equity has an average rating of 2.44, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GO stock price is currently trading at 40.6X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 1450.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.9. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. current P/B ratio of 4.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.7.