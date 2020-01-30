Why Everyone’s Talking About World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) stock? Its price is nose-diving -8.75 points, trading at $79.5 levels, and is down -9.92% from its previous close of $88.25. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 101021 contracts so far this session. WRLD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 110.25 thousand shares, but with a 7.23 million float and a -3.32% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WRLD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $71 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -10.69% from where the WRLD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-14.09 over a week and tumble down $-8.92 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $175.78, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/07/19. The recent low of $71.08 stood for a -54.77% since 01/30/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.24 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for World Acceptance Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 24.77. This figure suggests that WRLD stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WRLD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 34.77% at this stage. This figure means that WRLD share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) would settle between $89.14/share to $90.03/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $87.35 mark, then the market for World Acceptance Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $86.45 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.98. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Janney raised their recommendation on shares of WRLD from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on December 18. Janney analysts have lowered their rating of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) stock from Neutral to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 25. Analysts at Jefferies lowered the stock to a Underperform call from its previous Hold recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 10.

WRLD equity has an average rating of 4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WRLD stock price is currently trading at 12.16X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 14.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23. World Acceptance Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.1.