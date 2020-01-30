Why Everyone’s Talking About Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) stock? Its price is jumping 10.13 points, trading at $313.63 levels, and is up 3.34% from its previous close of $303.5. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 351110 contracts so far this session. ESS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 406.49 thousand shares, but with a 64.68 million float and a -2.05% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ESS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $333.89 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 6.46% from where the ESS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.56 over a week and surge $10.09 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $334.17, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/22/19. The recent low of $265.37 stood for a -6.15% since 01/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.34 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Essex Property Trust, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 59.62. This figure suggests that ESS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ESS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 60.66% at this stage. This figure means that ESS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) would settle between $307.43/share to $311.37/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $301.53 mark, then the market for Essex Property Trust, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $299.57 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.71. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets lowered their recommendation on shares of ESS from Market Perform to Underperform in their opinion released on January 28. RBC Capital Mkts analysts have lowered their rating of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) stock from Outperform to Sector Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 18. Analysts at BTIG Research lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 25.

ESS equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 23 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 12 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ESS stock price is currently trading at 52.71X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 46.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 52.5. Essex Property Trust, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.9.