Why Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Stock Tumbled -2.63% in Trade Today?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $20.19, the shares have already lost -0.55 points (-2.63% lower) from its previous close of $20.74. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1207031 contracts so far this session. BRX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.46 million shares, but with a 0.3 billion float and a -1.52% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BRX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $21.88 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 8.37% from where the BRX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Brixmor Property Group Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.9. This figure suggests that BRX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BRX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 50.02% at this stage. This figure means that BRX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) would settle between $20.87/share to $20.99/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $20.67 mark, then the market for Brixmor Property Group Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $20.59 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.27. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust lowered their recommendation on shares of BRX from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on January 16. Jefferies, analysts launched coverage of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 15. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 18.

Moving on, BRX stock price is currently trading at 24.75X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 21.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.9. Brixmor Property Group Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.7.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -1.2% to hit $294170, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -5.1% from $1.23 billion to a noteworthy $1.17 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Brixmor Property Group Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -19.2% to hit $0.21 per share. For the fiscal year, BRX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -24.8% to hit $0.91 per share.