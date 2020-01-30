Why Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) Is Getting Crushed 0% Today

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking 0% or (0 points) to $2 from its previous close of $2. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 80283 contracts so far this session. ALSK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 113.49 thousand shares, but with a 45.5 million float and a 1.01% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ALSK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 50% from where the ALSK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.01 over a week and surge $0.22 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.02, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/28/20. The recent low of $1.6 stood for a -1.48% since 07/11/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.88 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 67.85. This figure suggests that ALSK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ALSK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 82.82% at this stage. This figure means that ALSK share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) would settle between $2.04/share to $2.08/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.94 mark, then the market for Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.88 for its downside target.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered their recommendation on shares of ALSK from Sector Perform to Underperform in their opinion released on November 09. RBC Capital Mkts analysts again handed out a Sector Perform recommendation to Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on July 30. The target price has been raised from $8 to $10. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts are sticking to their Sector Perform stance. However, on March 06, they lifted price target for these shares to $8 from $13.

Moving on, ALSK stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 28.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.7.