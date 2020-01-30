Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Sinks -3.52% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -2.42 points, trading at $66.24 levels, and is down -3.52% from its previous close of $68.66. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 201774 contracts so far this session. SAGE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.18 million shares, but with a 50.87 million float and a -4.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SAGE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $106.11 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 60.19% from where the SAGE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4 over a week and tumble down $-5.73 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $193.56, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/07/19. The recent low of $56.5 stood for a -65.78% since 05/12/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.41 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Sage Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 24.52. This figure suggests that SAGE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SAGE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.11% at this stage. This figure means that SAGE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) would settle between $69.15/share to $69.63/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $68.28 mark, then the market for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $67.89 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.2. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lifted target price for shares of SAGE but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on December 06. The price target has been raised from $190 to $100. Guggenheim analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on December 05. The target price has been raised from $200 to $110. Analysts at SunTrust lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 05.

SAGE equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1266.3% to hit $3.73 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -90.5% from $90.27 million to a noteworthy $8.54 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -6.8% to hit $-3.61 per share. For the fiscal year, SAGE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -70.5% to hit $-13.78 per share.