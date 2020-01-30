Looking Into What Made Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Sink More Than -3.31 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). At current price of $142.47, the shares have already lost -4.87 points (-3.31% lower) from its previous close of $147.34. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 600176 contracts so far this session. VAR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 628.94 thousand shares, but with a 90.67 million float and a -1.49% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VAR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $149.14 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 4.68% from where the VAR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.1 over a week and surge $0.3 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $150.06, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/22/20. The recent low of $103.92 stood for a -5.06% since 03/09/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.95 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Varian Medical Systems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.49. This figure suggests that VAR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VAR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 47.61% at this stage. This figure means that VAR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) would settle between $148.79/share to $150.23/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $146.58 mark, then the market for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $145.81 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.8. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barrington Research lifted target price for shares of VAR but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 30. The price target has been raised from $152 to $160. Evercore ISI analysts bumped their rating on Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) stock from In-line to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 02. Analysts at BTIG Research released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 14.

VAR equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VAR stock price is currently trading at 23.96X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 46.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 66.8. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. current P/B ratio of 7.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.4.