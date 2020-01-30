Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Getting Crushed -2.86% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) stock value has plummeted by nearly -2.86% or (-0.01 points) to $0.34 from its previous close of $0.35. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1210347 contracts so far this session. DNN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 390.94 thousand shares, but with a 0.53 billion float and a -11.22% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DNN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.08 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 217.65% from where the DNN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.05 over a week and tumble down $-0.07 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $0.59, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/04/19. The recent low of $0.34 stood for a -42.1% since 01/30/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.16 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is less volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Denison Mines Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 17.94. This figure suggests that DNN stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DNN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 21.05% at this stage. This figure means that DNN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) would settle between $0.37/share to $0.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.34 mark, then the market for Denison Mines Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.33 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.02. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered their recommendation on shares of DNN from Neutral to Underperform in their opinion released on July 18. Cantor Fitzgerald, analysts launched coverage of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 03. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on April 15, they lifted price target for these shares to $1.50 from $1.80.

DNN equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.