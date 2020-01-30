Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Why Its Shares Are Down -5.05 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.42 points, trading at $7.87 levels, and is down -5.05% from its previous close of $8.29. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 299032 contracts so far this session. CMRE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 989.44 thousand shares, but with a 49.18 million float and a -3.83% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CMRE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -1.52% from where the CMRE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.04 over a week and tumble down $-1.57 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.85, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/14/20. The recent low of $4.61 stood for a -27.42% since 08/02/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.32 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Costamare Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.23. This figure suggests that CMRE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CMRE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.35% at this stage. This figure means that CMRE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Costamare Inc. (CMRE) would settle between $9/share to $9.72/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.86 mark, then the market for Costamare Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.47. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup lowered their recommendation on shares of CMRE from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on November 01. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 28. Analysts at Credit Suisse released an upgrade from Underperform to Neutral for the stock, in a research note that dated back to May 01.

CMRE equity has an average rating of 3.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11.3% to hit $125760, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.4% from $478110 to a noteworthy $513500. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Costamare Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 150% to hit $0.3 per share. For the fiscal year, CMRE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 31.9% to hit $1.2 per share.