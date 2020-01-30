CACI International Inc (CACI): Why Its Shares Are Up 4.46 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) stock? Its price is jumping 11.91 points, trading at $279.09 levels, and is up 4.46% from its previous close of $267.18. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 100970 contracts so far this session. CACI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 149.7 thousand shares, but with a 24.62 million float and a -0.89% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CACI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $259.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -7.08% from where the CACI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), the company witnessed their stock rise $6.36 over a week and surge $28.34 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $280.67, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/30/20. The recent low of $161.26 stood for a 1.84% since 01/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.28 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CACI International Inc, the two-week RSI stands at 76.62. This figure suggests that CACI stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CACI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 71.36% at this stage. This figure means that CACI share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that CACI International Inc (CACI) would settle between $270.2/share to $273.23/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $265.24 mark, then the market for CACI International Inc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $263.31 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.16. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust raised their recommendation on shares of CACI from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on November 25. JP Morgan, analysts launched coverage of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 24. Analysts at Barclays, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 20.

CACI equity has an average rating of 2.21, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CACI stock price is currently trading at 19.25X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 26.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.6. CACI International Inc current P/B ratio of 2.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.6.