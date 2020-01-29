Why South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Stock Dove Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -1.19 points, trading at $30.99 levels, and is down -3.7% from its previous close of $32.18. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 543952 contracts so far this session. SJI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 645.55 thousand shares, but with a 91.77 million float and a 1.29% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SJI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $35.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 14% from where the SJI share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for South Jersey Industries, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.9. This figure suggests that SJI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SJI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 56.01% at this stage. This figure means that SJI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) would settle between $32.81/share to $33.43/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $31.84 mark, then the market for South Jersey Industries, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $31.49 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered their recommendation on shares of SJI from Equal-Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on January 08. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 05. Analysts at Guggenheim released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to June 13.

SJI equity has an average rating of 2.63, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SJI stock price is currently trading at 20.32X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 33.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.4. South Jersey Industries, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.3.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -13.7% to hit $508570, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.3% from $1.64 billion to a noteworthy $1.68 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, South Jersey Industries, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 17.9% to hit $0.46 per share. For the fiscal year, SJI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -19.6% to hit $1.11 per share.