Why Shares of Sprint Corporation (S) Plunged Today

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.04% or (-0.09 points) to $4.56 from its previous close of $4.65. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2827987 contracts so far this session. S shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 15.01 million shares, but with a 0.65 billion float and a -6.81% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for S stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.27 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 37.5% from where the S share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Sprint Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 25.79. This figure suggests that S stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current S readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.2% at this stage. This figure means that S share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Sprint Corporation (S) would settle between $4.71/share to $4.76/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.59 mark, then the market for Sprint Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.54 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.22. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS raised their recommendation on shares of S from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on July 29. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 29. Analysts at Barclays, made their first call for the equity with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 27.

S equity has an average rating of 3.12, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, S stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27. Sprint Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.7.