Why Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Stock Plunged Today

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $0.4, the shares have already lost -0.03 points (-6.95% lower) from its previous close of $0.43. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 103931 contracts so far this session. SHIP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 349.67 thousand shares, but with a 16.15 million float and a -8.53% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SHIP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 225% from where the SHIP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.06 over a week and tumble down $-0.12 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/25/19. The recent low of $0.4 stood for a -95.15% since 01/27/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.88 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 28.2. This figure suggests that SHIP stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SHIP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.82% at this stage. This figure means that SHIP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) would settle between $0.44/share to $0.46/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.41 mark, then the market for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.4 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group, assumed coverage of SHIP assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on May 22. Noble Capital Markets analysts have lowered their rating of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 13. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 07, they lifted price target for these shares to $3 from $2.

SHIP equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 148.4% to hit $34.76 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 82.1% from $51.34 million to a noteworthy $93.48 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 103.8% to hit $0.04 per share. For the fiscal year, SHIP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 84% to hit $-0.89 per share.