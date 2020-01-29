Why LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Stock Popped More Than 13.09% Today

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $17.02, the shares have already added 1.97 points (13.09% higher) from its previous close of $15.05. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 160550 contracts so far this session. LFVN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 77.85 million shares, but with a 12.96 million float and a -3.09% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LFVN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $20 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 17.51% from where the LFVN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.94 over a week and surge $0.83 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $16.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/29/20. The recent low of $10.62 stood for a 4.16% since 07/19/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.61 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for LifeVantage Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 75.09. This figure suggests that LFVN stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LFVN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 41.61% at this stage. This figure means that LFVN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) would settle between $15.2/share to $15.35/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $14.88 mark, then the market for LifeVantage Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.71 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Midtown Partners, assumed coverage of LFVN assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on September 08. Imperial Capital, analysts launched coverage of LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) stock with a In-line recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 12.

LFVN equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LFVN stock price is currently trading at 18.81X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 26.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 67.4. LifeVantage Corporation current P/B ratio of 7.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 8.8.

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 12.4% to hit $61.99 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8.4% from $225960 to a noteworthy $245000. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, LifeVantage Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 41.7% to hit $0.17 per share. For the fiscal year, LFVN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 40% to hit $0.7 per share.