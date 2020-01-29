Why CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Stock Soared 3.47% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock? Its price is jumping 2.05 points, trading at $61.12 levels, and is up 3.47% from its previous close of $59.07. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1774726 contracts so far this session. CRWD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.52 million shares, but with a 40.64 million float and a -5.09% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CRWD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $78 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 27.62% from where the CRWD share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 60.16. This figure suggests that CRWD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CRWD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 55.61% at this stage. This figure means that CRWD share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) would settle between $59.76/share to $60.46/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $58.25 mark, then the market for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $57.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.62. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Jaffray, assumed coverage of CRWD assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on December 10. DA Davidson, analysts launched coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 19. Analysts at Goldman released an upgrade from Sell to Neutral for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 12.

CRWD equity has an average rating of 2.45, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CRWD stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.9. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 16.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 10.7.