Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) Is Getting Lifted Today

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 3.27% or (0.14 points) to $4.42 from its previous close of $4.28. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 616323 contracts so far this session. CPRX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.51 million shares, but with a 95.92 million float and a 3.88% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CPRX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 103.62% from where the CPRX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.32 over a week and surge $0.76 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.67, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/09/19. The recent low of $2.17 stood for a -42.37% since 06/02/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.49 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 56.59. This figure suggests that CPRX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CPRX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 53.85% at this stage. This figure means that CPRX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) would settle between $4.4/share to $4.51/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.1 mark, then the market for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.91 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.06. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald, assumed coverage of CPRX assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on September 21. Piper Jaffray, analysts launched coverage of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 07. Analysts at Piper Jaffray released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 05.

CPRX equity has an average rating of 2.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 5780% to hit $29.4 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 20216% from $500000 to a noteworthy $101580. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 192.9% to hit $0.13 per share. For the fiscal year, CPRX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 203% to hit $0.34 per share.