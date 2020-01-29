Why Canon Inc. (CAJ) Stock Suddenly Retreated Today

Big changes are happening at Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.79% or (-0.78 points) to $27.15 from its previous close of $27.93. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 284558 contracts so far this session. CAJ shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 200.66 thousand shares, but with a 1.3 billion float and a -0.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CAJ stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $23.64 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -12.93% from where the CAJ share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.75 over a week and tumble down $-0.14 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $30.12, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/25/19. The recent low of $25.49 stood for a -9.86% since 08/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.59 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Canon Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 36.79. This figure suggests that CAJ stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CAJ readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 31.15% at this stage. This figure means that CAJ share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Canon Inc. (CAJ) would settle between $28.05/share to $28.16/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $27.71 mark, then the market for Canon Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $27.48 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.26. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman lowered their recommendation on shares of CAJ from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on September 20. Goldman analysts bumped their rating on Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) stock from Sell to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 21. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to September 13.

Moving on, CAJ stock price is currently trading at 17.49X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.2. Canon Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.5.

Canon Inc. (CAJ)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -1.4% to hit $9.25 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -7.4% from $35.78 billion to a noteworthy $33.14 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Canon Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -28.8% to hit $0.42 per share. For the fiscal year, CAJ’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -41.5% to hit $1.24 per share.