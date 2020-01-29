Why Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Stock Gained Altitude Today

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $134.56, the shares have already added 5.35 points (4.14% higher) from its previous close of $129.21. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 103814 contracts so far this session. AVY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 520.04 thousand shares, but with a 83.05 million float and a -1% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AVY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $135.1 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 0.4% from where the AVY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.37 over a week and surge $3.62 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $134.88, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/17/20. The recent low of $99 stood for a -0.24% since 05/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.33 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Avery Dennison Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 60.67. This figure suggests that AVY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AVY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 51.36% at this stage. This figure means that AVY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) would settle between $130.6/share to $132/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $127.32 mark, then the market for Avery Dennison Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $125.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.74. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Argus, assumed coverage of AVY assigning Hold rating, according to their opinion released on January 07. Morgan Stanley, analysts launched coverage of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) stock with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 17. Analysts at Citigroup lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 24.

AVY equity has an average rating of 2.64, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AVY stock price is currently trading at 18.36X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 46.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23. Avery Dennison Corporation current P/B ratio of 10.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1.1% to hit $1.79 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -1.1% from $7.16 billion to a noteworthy $7.08 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Avery Dennison Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 11.2% to hit $1.69 per share. For the fiscal year, AVY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 8.3% to hit $6.56 per share.