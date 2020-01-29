What’s unusual with Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock today? Its price is jumping 3.04 points, trading at $117.47 levels, and is up 2.66% from its previous close of $114.43. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 382815 contracts so far this session. FTNT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.3 million shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a -2.6% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FTNT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $113.92 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -3.02% from where the FTNT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.86 over a week and surge $9.33 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $120.44, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/22/20. The recent low of $68.87 stood for a -2.47% since 03/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Fortinet, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 61.93. This figure suggests that FTNT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FTNT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 57.02% at this stage. This figure means that FTNT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) would settle between $116.13/share to $117.84/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $112.39 mark, then the market for Fortinet, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $110.36 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.08. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James raised their recommendation on shares of FTNT from Mkt Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on January 22. DA Davidson, analysts launched coverage of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 14. Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 19, they lifted price target for these shares to $120 from $110.

FTNT equity has an average rating of 2.41, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 25 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FTNT stock price is currently trading at 42.19X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 50.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.3. Fortinet, Inc. current P/B ratio of 16.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 10.5.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 19% to hit $603340, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 19% from $1.8 billion to a noteworthy $2.14 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Fortinet, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 18.6% to hit $0.7 per share. For the fiscal year, FTNT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 30.4% to hit $2.4 per share.