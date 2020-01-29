What May Have Pushed Camping DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Up 3.26% Today

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is 2.44 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 3.26% to $77.37 from its previous close of $74.93. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1102206 contracts so far this session. DOCU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.89 million shares, but with a 0.17 billion float and a 2.46% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DOCU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $83.85 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 8.38% from where the DOCU share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.81 over a week and surge $3.48 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $77.43, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/29/20. The recent low of $43.13 stood for a 0.47% since 08/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for DocuSign, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 63.93. This figure suggests that DOCU stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DOCU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 66.42% at this stage. This figure means that DOCU share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) would settle between $75.83/share to $76.72/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $73.41 mark, then the market for DocuSign, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $71.88 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.91. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered their recommendation on shares of DOCU from Overweight to Equal-Weight in their opinion released on January 13. JMP Securities analysts again handed out a Mkt Outperform recommendation to DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 21. The target price has been raised from $70 to $75. Analysts at Piper Jaffray, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 08.

DOCU equity has an average rating of 1.92, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 33.4% to hit $266490, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 37.7% from $700970 to a noteworthy $965470. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, DocuSign, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -16.7% to hit $0.05 per share. For the fiscal year, DOCU’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 166.7% to hit $0.24 per share.