What Is Moving Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE). At current price of $21.72, the shares have already lost -1.58 points (-6.78% lower) from its previous close of $23.3. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 102384 contracts so far this session. WTRE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 163.14 thousand shares, but with a 19.86 million float and a -9.16% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WTRE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $31 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 42.73% from where the WTRE share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Watford Holdings Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 18.39. This figure suggests that WTRE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WTRE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.52% at this stage. This figure means that WTRE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) would settle between $23.9/share to $24.49/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $22.95 mark, then the market for Watford Holdings Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $22.59 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.57. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, assumed coverage of WTRE assigning Equal-Weight rating, according to their opinion released on November 06. JMP Securities, analysts launched coverage of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) stock with a Mkt Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on May 16. Analysts at Keefe Bruyette, made their first call for the equity with a Mkt Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 13.

WTRE equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WTRE stock price is currently trading at 6.58X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.1. Watford Holdings Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.3.