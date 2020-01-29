What Is Moving Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). At current price of $218.04, the shares have already added 13.28 points (6.49% higher) from its previous close of $204.76. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 743468 contracts so far this session. NSC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.49 million shares, but with a 0.26 billion float and a 0.07% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NSC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $207.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -4.83% from where the NSC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), the company witnessed their stock rise $16.26 over a week and surge $25.79 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $219.88, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/29/20. The recent low of $165.97 stood for a 3.11% since 01/30/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.35 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Norfolk Southern Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 70.81. This figure suggests that NSC stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NSC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 70.67% at this stage. This figure means that NSC share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) would settle between $206.13/share to $207.51/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $202.97 mark, then the market for Norfolk Southern Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $201.18 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.54. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo, assumed coverage of NSC assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on October 29. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 23. Analysts at BofA/Merrill are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on October 08, they lifted price target for these shares to $198 from $212.

NSC equity has an average rating of 2.58, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NSC stock price is currently trading at 18.41X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.6. Norfolk Southern Corporation current P/B ratio of 3.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.5.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -6.7% to hit $2.7 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -1.3% from $11.46 billion to a noteworthy $11.31 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -11.3% to hit $2.28 per share. For the fiscal year, NSC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 5.5% to hit $10.03 per share.