What has caused a significant move in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $99.41, the shares have already lost -2.73 points (-2.67% lower) from its previous close of $102.14. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 654256 contracts so far this session. KEYS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.36 million shares, but with a 0.19 billion float and a -2.6% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KEYS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $120 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 20.71% from where the KEYS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-6.62 over a week and tumble down $-3.29 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $110, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/18/19. The recent low of $71.03 stood for a -9.63% since 05/29/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.23 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Keysight Technologies, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.19. This figure suggests that KEYS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KEYS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.31% at this stage. This figure means that KEYS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) would settle between $103.63/share to $105.13/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $100.37 mark, then the market for Keysight Technologies, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $98.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.69. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Susquehanna, assumed coverage of KEYS assigning Positive rating, according to their opinion released on October 18. Robert W. Baird analysts bumped their rating on Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) stock from Neutral to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 22. Analysts at Barclays, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 08.

KEYS equity has an average rating of 1.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, KEYS stock price is currently trading at 17.85X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 31.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.1. Keysight Technologies, Inc. current P/B ratio of 6.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.2.