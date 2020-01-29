Here’s Why UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Stock Is Soaring Today

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 4.65% or (3.04 points) to $68.39 from its previous close of $65.35. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 134466 contracts so far this session. UMBF shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 169.38 thousand shares, but with a 44.02 million float and a -1.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UMBF stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $67.71 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -0.99% from where the UMBF share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.71 over a week and tumble down $-0.68 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $71.97, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/05/19. The recent low of $60.18 stood for a -4.97% since 08/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.87 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for UMB Financial Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 55.89. This figure suggests that UMBF stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UMBF readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 48.59% at this stage. This figure means that UMBF share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) would settle between $65.6/share to $65.85/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $65.08 mark, then the market for UMB Financial Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $64.81 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.43. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of UMBF from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on January 06. Stephens, analysts launched coverage of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 16. Analysts at Raymond James released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 31.

UMBF equity has an average rating of 2.64, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, UMBF stock price is currently trading at 14.69X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 15.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.9. UMB Financial Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.4.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1.6% to hit $275710, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2% from $1.1 billion to a noteworthy $1.12 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, UMB Financial Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -6.8% to hit $1.1 per share. For the fiscal year, UMBF’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -10.3% to hit $4.45 per share.