Here’s Why Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) Stock Is Facing Steep Loss Today

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.38% or (-2.64 points) to $75.36 from its previous close of $78. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 445678 contracts so far this session. MRCY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 368.15 thousand shares, but with a 54.37 million float and a 4.6% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MRCY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $83 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 10.14% from where the MRCY share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Mercury Systems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 53.67. This figure suggests that MRCY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MRCY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 73.35% at this stage. This figure means that MRCY share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) would settle between $78.9/share to $79.8/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $76.43 mark, then the market for Mercury Systems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $74.87 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.57. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of MRCY assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on August 16. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) stock from Underperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 09. Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to May 01.

MRCY equity has an average rating of 2.19, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MRCY stock price is currently trading at 32.5X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 67.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.2. Mercury Systems, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.1.