FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): Up 3.14% Today, Time To Buy This Stock?

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS), which rose 8.75 points or 3.14% to trade at $287.19 as last check. The stock closed last session at $278.44 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 290637 contracts so far this session. FDS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 327.33 thousand shares, but with a 37.32 million float and a 0.59% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FDS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $239.85 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -16.48% from where the FDS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS), the company witnessed their stock rise $8.62 over a week and surge $20.17 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $305.38, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/20/19. The recent low of $210.31 stood for a -5.96% since 01/30/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.97 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for FactSet Research Systems Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 71.99. This figure suggests that FDS stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FDS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 77.71% at this stage. This figure means that FDS share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) would settle between $282/share to $285.56/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $273.21 mark, then the market for FactSet Research Systems Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $267.98 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.81. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies, assumed coverage of FDS assigning Hold rating, according to their opinion released on November 22. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) stock from Neutral to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 27. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Equal-Weight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 16.

FDS equity has an average rating of 3.11, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FDS stock price is currently trading at 26.41X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 29.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 34. FactSet Research Systems Inc. current P/B ratio of 15.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 6.1.