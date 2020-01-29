Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Is Down, So Why Am I Smiling?

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS), which fell -0.47 points or -3.06% to trade at $14.89 as last check. The stock closed last session at $15.36 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 531309 contracts so far this session. SBS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.44 million shares, but with a 0.34 billion float and a 7.56% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SBS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $16.07 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.92% from where the SBS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.45 over a week and tumble down $-0.17 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $15.4, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/28/20. The recent low of $9.26 stood for a -3.31% since 05/17/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.83 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP, the two-week RSI stands at 56.41. This figure suggests that SBS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SBS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 74.77% at this stage. This figure means that SBS share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) would settle between $15.62/share to $15.89/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $14.87 mark, then the market for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.39 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.25. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of SBS assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on November 14. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) stock from Neutral to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 16. Analysts at Citigroup released an upgrade from Sell to Neutral for the stock, in a research note that dated back to May 14.

Moving on, SBS stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.5. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP current P/B ratio of 2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.3.