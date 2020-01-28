Why Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) Shares Are Rising 5.02 Percent Today

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $1, the shares have already added 0.05 points (5.02% higher) from its previous close of $0.95. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 23563 contracts so far this session. MARA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 134.62 thousand shares, but with a 7.54 million float and a -8% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MARA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 300% from where the MARA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.02 over a week and surge $0.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.97, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/04/19. The recent low of $0.86 stood for a -74.81% since 12/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.26 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Marathon Patent Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.51. This figure suggests that MARA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MARA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.09% at this stage. This figure means that MARA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) would settle between $1/share to $1.04/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.91 mark, then the market for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.86 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.02. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Northland Capital lifted target price for shares of MARA but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 18. The price target has been raised from $11 to $8. ROTH Capital analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on June 12. The target price has been raised from $12 to $9. Analysts at ROTH Capital, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 01.

Moving on, MARA stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.2. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.