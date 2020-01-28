Why Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Are Rising 2.56 Percent Today

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $67.37, the shares have already added 1.68 points (2.56% higher) from its previous close of $65.69. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 8082088 contracts so far this session. INTC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 20.43 million shares, but with a 4.27 billion float and a 10.22% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for INTC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $57.19 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -15.11% from where the INTC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), the company witnessed their stock rise $6.56 over a week and surge $7.03 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $69.29, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $42.86 stood for a -2.77% since 05/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.87 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Intel Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 71.27. This figure suggests that INTC stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current INTC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 79.59% at this stage. This figure means that INTC share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Intel Corporation (INTC) would settle between $66.87/share to $68.06/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $65.05 mark, then the market for Intel Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $64.42 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 4.19. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Northland Capital lowered their recommendation on shares of INTC from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on January 27. Cowen analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 24. The target price has been raised from $55 to $64. Analysts at Loop Capital lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Hold recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 24.

INTC equity has an average rating of 2.4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 39 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 20 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 19 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) as a buy or a strong buy while 8 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, INTC stock price is currently trading at 14.05X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27. Intel Corporation current P/B ratio of 3.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.9.

Intel Corporation (INTC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 17.9% to hit $18.94 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.5% from $71.97 billion to a noteworthy $73.79 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Intel Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 46.1% to hit $1.3 per share. For the fiscal year, INTC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 2.9% to hit $5.01 per share.