Why Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stock Tumbled -4% in Trade Today?

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $234.19, the shares have already lost -9.76 points (-4% lower) from its previous close of $243.95. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 524609 contracts so far this session. APD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.09 million shares, but with a 0.22 billion float and a 3.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for APD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $250.68 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.04% from where the APD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.41 over a week and tumble down $-1.49 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $244.61, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $158.73 stood for a -4.26% since 01/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.87 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.69. This figure suggests that APD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current APD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 77.6% at this stage. This figure means that APD share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) would settle between $246.53/share to $249.1/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $239.46 mark, then the market for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $234.96 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.52. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Berenberg, assumed coverage of APD assigning Hold rating, according to their opinion released on November 26. Atlantic Equities, analysts launched coverage of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 18. Analysts at Wells Fargo, made their first call for the equity with a Market Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 16.

APD equity has an average rating of 2.55, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, APD stock price is currently trading at 23.28X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 30.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.8. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.5.