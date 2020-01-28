Why 58.com Inc. (WUBA) Is Getting Crushed -3.74% Today

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.74% or (-2.34 points) to $60.25 from its previous close of $62.59. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 616747 contracts so far this session. WUBA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 731.77 thousand shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a -9.77% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WUBA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $66.86 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 10.97% from where the WUBA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-8.5 over a week and tumble down $-6.68 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $74.17, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/25/19. The recent low of $47.19 stood for a -18.77% since 02/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.65 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for 58.com Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.15. This figure suggests that WUBA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WUBA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.35% at this stage. This figure means that WUBA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that 58.com Inc. (WUBA) would settle between $64.32/share to $66.04/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $61.47 mark, then the market for 58.com Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $60.34 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.63. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies, assumed coverage of WUBA assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on August 05. The Benchmark Company analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 04. The target price has been raised from $85 to $83. Analysts at Macquarie lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 01.

WUBA equity has an average rating of 2.32, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WUBA stock price is currently trading at 17.74X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 37. 58.com Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.5.

58.com Inc. (WUBA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.8% to hit $598250, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 18.1% from $1.91 billion to a noteworthy $2.26 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, 58.com Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 5.4% to hit $0.78 per share. For the fiscal year, WUBA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 48.3% to hit $3.93 per share.