What’s unusual with Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) stock today? Its price is jumping 3.38 points, trading at $91.85 levels, and is up 3.82% from its previous close of $88.47. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 539127 contracts so far this session. TPX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 678.82 thousand shares, but with a 53.22 million float and a 0.69% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TPX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $96 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 4.52% from where the TPX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX), the company witnessed their stock rise $3 over a week and surge $3.12 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $92.33, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/11/19. The recent low of $50.6 stood for a -0.52% since 01/29/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.67 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Tempur Sealy International, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 69.85. This figure suggests that TPX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TPX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 78.58% at this stage. This figure means that TPX share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) would settle between $89.86/share to $91.26/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $85.95 mark, then the market for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $83.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.69. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Loop Capital raised their recommendation on shares of TPX from Sell to Hold in their opinion released on June 24. Guggenheim analysts have lowered their rating of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 15. Analysts at Barclays, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 28.

TPX equity has an average rating of 2.4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TPX stock price is currently trading at 16.12X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 30.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.8. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. current P/B ratio of 14.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.8.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.2% to hit $772330, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.4% from $2.7 billion to a noteworthy $3.01 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 28.9% to hit $1.16 per share. For the fiscal year, TPX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 28% to hit $3.79 per share.